Former Oyo State Gov. Abiola Ajimobi Buried in Ibadan

Abiola Ajimobi, the late former governor of Oyo state, has been buried in Ibadan amid tight security.

He was buried according to Islamic rites at his residence on 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate, Ibadan with only a few members of his family in attendance.

The burial was initially scheduled for last Friday, but according to Bolaji Tunji, special assistant on media to the governor, the event was postponed following consultations with the governments of Lagos and Oyo.

Ajimobi died on June 25 of multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 at First Cardiologist Consultant, Hospital in Lagos.

He was 70 years.

Until his death, he was the deputy-national chairman (south) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was governor of Oyo from 2011 to 2019.

He won his first term as governor on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and secured a second term victory as a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He broke a 39-year record in the history of the state by being the first governor to secure a second term in office.

