Former Ondo State Governor Bamidele Olumilua is Dead

Bamidele Olumilua, former governor of Old Ondo state in the third republic, is dead.

Olumilua who hailed from Ikere-Ekiti reportedly died after a brief illness at the age of 80.

The deceased served as governor of the state from January 1992 to November 1993 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Muyiwa Olumilua, his son and the commissioner for information and values orientation in Ekiti, confirmed the news of his death.

Muyiwa said his father died in the early hours of Thursday and said his burial arrangements would be announced later.

“Yes, Baba died today around 3am,” he said.

“We thank God that he lived a good and worthy life and we are proud of his personality and achievements while alive. Burial arrangements will be announced later.”

Source: The Cable