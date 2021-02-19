Former NCS Comptroller-General, Abdullahi Dikko, is dead

February 19, 2021 18

A former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Dikko, is dead. He was reported to have died of a protracted illness.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Exits Recession, GDP Grows By 0.11%

The former customs boss had been facing a probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

His house said to be worth N1.1 billion as well as cars worth hundreds of millions of naira were seized by the EFCC.

In December 2020, the Federal High Court restrained ICPC from arresting and prosecuting Dikko.