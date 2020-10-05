Former Lagos Police Commissioner Condemns Ban on FSARS

October 5, 2020 28

A former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni has faulted the ban of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, the ex-police commissioner called for the audit of what he described as the organisation’s internal mechanism.

“It is not the best way to go; it is actually not the way to go. I think what the police leadership should do is to properly audit the internal oversight mechanism that is in place,” he said.

Owoseni, who is also the Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Security also reacted to calls made by Nigerians for the disbandment of SARS.

He accused SARS operatives of failing to abide by the rules and regulations that govern them in the discharge of their duties.

The ex-police boss wants the Force to put some measures in place to ensure that SARS operatives are being checked to avoid abuse of office.

“All that is happening is because somehow the police have refused and failed to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with the extant rules and regulations.

“The so-called FSARS have rules and regulations that guide them. They consistently failed to abide by these rules.

“When measures like these are taken, nobody audits those measures to see the measure of compliance,” he said.

His remarks come a day after the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, banned the personnel of the FSARS and other Tactical Squads of the Force from embarking on routine patrols.

The IGP, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, warned officers against carrying out stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc with immediate effect.

Adamu also cautioned officers of the Tactical Squads against the invasion of the privacy of citizens particularly.

Also, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo condemned the violations of young people’s rights, describing it as unacceptable and annoying.

Osinbajo noted that the Nigeria Police is saddled with the responsibility of protecting Nigerians, adding that the “arrest, maiming or killing of young people or anyone at all, is completely wrong. It is unlawful and illegal, and anyone involved in this activity ought to be investigated and prosecuted.”

Source: Channels TV