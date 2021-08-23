fbpx

Former First Lady, Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, Is Dead

August 23, 20210218
The wife of late Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, the first Nigerian military head of state, has passed at the age of 97.

It was gathered that the former first lady passed away at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State in the early hours of Monday after a prolonged battle with stroke.

The deceased was born on November 21, 1923, and was Nigeria’s first lady from January 17, 1966, to July 1966.

The late Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi was wedded to the late Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, at the age of 16 during her years as a student of Holy Rosary Convent School, Okigwe in 1953.

Her spouse was executed in a coup on July 29, 1966, and she remained a widow.

The couple had eight children who were taken and cared for by nuns in Ibadan during the Nigerian civil war.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

