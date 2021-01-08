fbpx
Former FIFA President, Blatter Hospitalised In Switzerland

January 8, 2021
A Former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter, has been reportedly hospitalised in Switzerland following an illness.

According to a Swiss news media, Blick, the 84-year-old’s condition is serious but not life-threatening.

The news outlet quoted Corinne, Blatter’s daughter, as saying that her father, who underwent knee replacement surgery last year, needs rest while the family requests for privacy.

“My father is in the hospital. He is getting better every day. But he needs time and rest. On behalf of my family, I ask for privacy,” she said.

Seep Blatter’s Football Administration

The retired Swiss football administrator became the eighth president of FIFA after he secured the role in 1998.

Blatter, who was president of football’s global governing body for 17 years, was previously admitted to hospital in 2015 and 2016 with health problems.

He has also been battling corruption scandals since he left office, and is serving a six-year ban from football.

FIFA also lodged a criminal complaint against him over the finances of a museum in Zurich, Switzerland.

