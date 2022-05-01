Former FCMB Staff Declared Wanted, Here’s Why

May 1, 2022 247

One Noel, a former staff of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in Birni Kebbi, Kebbi State, has been declared wanted in a case bordering on conspiracy, theft, and money laundering to the tune of N131 million.

Noel is among the 59 people the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), declared wanted for various fraudulent activities amounting to about N435 billion and $397,758,000 (about N165 billion).

In a notice signed by EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency advised members of the public to provide useful information as to the whereabouts of the suspected former staff of FCMB.

Why FCMB should be worried

It is an open secret that fraud and money laundering are challenges that have since been plaguing the banking sector on a global scale.

In recent times, fraudulent activities have been on the rise, as bank employees like Noel, align themselves to be part of the machinery carrying out money laundering to the detriment of the financial institution they represent.

While Noel’s conviction is important for deterrent sake, BizWatch Nigeria understands that the development may drag the reputation of FCMB into the mud further, as it is already doing, such that its stock prices may be affected and loss of confidence in the financial institution by the investing public.