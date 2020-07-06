Former APC Vice-chairman Inuwa Abdulkadir is Dead

Inuwa Abdulkadir, immediate past vice-chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) north-west, is dead.

TheCable learnt he died at Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, in the early hours of Monday after a brief illness.

He was 54.

He was the pro-chancellor of Sokoto State University.

Abdulkadir was the minister of youth and sports under Goodluck Jonathan, but he was fired under controversial circumstances in 2013.

He served as secretary of The Path Newspaper, a publication owned by Sokoto state, and was later justice commissioner in the state.

After his time as commissioner, Jonathan appointed him youth and sports minister.

A funeral will be held at his residence in Sokoto and his remains will be buried according to Islamic rites.

The former minister is survived by two wives and nine children.

Source: The Cable