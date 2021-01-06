Forensic Experts To Comb Lekki Tollgate for Evidence Gathering, Says Panel

January 6, 2021 14

The Lagos State Government has paid forensic analysts to examine the Lekki toll gate for 21 days, this is according to a statement credited to the Chairman of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS-Related Abuses, Justice Doris Okuwobi.

Okuwobi disclosed that a sizeable amount of money was paid to the experts to collect evidence of live bullets at the toll gate and its surroundings, and evidence of bloodstain.

This was done amidst an application by the operators of the toll gate to regain access to the facility.

She further stated that lack of access to the building where the equipment of the forensic experts was stored delayed the commencement of the analysis.

She said, “The forensic analysis will clear a lot of issues in the incident of October 20, 2020. The desire is that the panel will unearth the truth of what happened. The application by the LCC for permission to have access to the toll gate must, therefore, await the outcome of the forensic examination.”

Legal counsel to #EndSARSs protesters, Adesina Ogunlana, had on three occasions urged the panel not to grant approval for the release of the tollgate until the result of the forensic analysis is determined.

Granting his prayer, Justice Okuwobi declined the LCC’s request to take possession of the facility and adjourned till January 29 for a report on the outcome of the analysis.

In addition, the Reddington Hospital, Lekki submitted the medical reports of 30 persons who were attended to during the #EndSARS protest.

The panel adjourned till January 30 for the examination of hospital’s witnesses.