Foreign Investors Show Interest In Nigeria Air –FG

April 6, 2022

Many investors are showing interest in the proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air, and are making inquiries about the airline, the Federal Government said.

It stated that the recent proposal by Emirates Airlines to partner with the Nigerian government in the country’s quest to establish a national carrier was an indication of the high interest of foreign investors in Nigeria Air.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika stated on Sunday that the offer by Emirates could not be anything other than an endorsement of the need, zeal, and, of course, the process for the national carrier project.

Sirika, who spoke through his Special Assistant, Public Affairs, James Odaudu, had stated that Emirates’ offer was also an expression of confidence of the international aviation community in the commitment of the Federal Government to the project.

It was, however, learnt on Tuesday that aside from Emirates Airlines, many other investors had shown interest in the project, especially foreign businesses.

When asked whether other investors were showing investment in the proposed airline, Odaudu said, “For that, I can tell you that a lot of investors are interested.”

He, nonetheless, did not disclose the names of the other investors, stressing that their proposals had been coming in and that this would be handled by the stipulated body before the announcement of a preferred bidder.

“In fact, that is why we issued the statement reacting to the offer by Emirates and that offer alone shows that there is a lot of interest in the project,” Odaudu stated.

He added, “And then it (Emirates offer) is an encouragement to those who are bidding to be part of it.”