fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GASPOWER & ENERGY

Foreign Investor Discovers Crude Oilfield In Oza, Abia

October 8, 2021053
Nigeria’s Oil Reserves Slumps By 543 Million Barrels In Four Years

London-listed foreign investor, San Leon Energy, says it has discovered crude oil and natural gas deposits in commercial quantities in Nigeria’s Oza oil field located in Abia State.

The company, in a statement, said it had formed an investment alliance with Nigeria-based subsidiary, Decklar Petroleum, for Oza-1 well re-entry programme has discovered initial gas flows of 10.3 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day and 1,361 barrels of oil per day.

“Oza-1 is now expected to be put to commercial production, once completion equipment is installed,” the company said.

The company noted that Oza has significant export and production capacity through “processing facilities and infrastructure already in place and operational which expedite the start of production and sales”.

In terms of the underlying OML 18 assets in Nigeria, the company noted that deliveries delivered to the Bonny terminal for sale amounted to around 6,600 barrels of oil day in the first half.

READ ALSO: Pandora Papers: Peter Obi Denies Breaking Any Law

According to it, this performance was impacted by continued losses and downtime associated with the use of the Nembe Creek Trunk Line, OPEC restrictions, and reduced operations related to COVID-19 and capital discipline.

San Leon also announced it has entered a conditional subscription agreement with Decklar Petroleum, the local subsidiary of Decklar Resources, which entitles San Leon to purchase $7.5 million of 10 percent unsecured subordinated loan notes of Decklar Petroleum and 15percent of the enlarged share capital of Decklar Petroleum.

The two companies also have an option agreement which, at San Leon’s sole discretion, entitles San Leon to purchase an additional $7.5million of loan notes and further Decklar Petroleum shares representing an additional 15percent of the enlarged share capital of Decklar Petroleum.

The Oza Field is an onshore conventional oil field, on dry terrain, in the northwestern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11, approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Port Harcourt which is part of the Abia State in Nigeria.

The field was formerly operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd., the local subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc.

The 20 square kilometres concession was carved out of OML 11 in 2003 as part of the Government’s Marginal Field Development Program and was awarded to Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited (“Millenium”) having won the bid during the 2003 Marginal Fields Licensing Round.

About Author

Foreign Investor Discovers Crude Oilfield In Oza, Abia
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

MTN COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
May 26, 20190295

MTN Confirms EFCC Operative’s Visit over Shares Manipulation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has confirmed the visit of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to its Falomo office in Ikoyi, Lagos, to probe
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTERSME Biz
January 26, 20210485

FG Extends Registration Deadline For Payroll Support Scheme

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Registration of the payroll support scheme has been extended by the Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria to enable some state to meet their quota. The payroll
Read More
November 15, 20160218

Samsung to Aqcuire Car Company for $8billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Samsung Electronics Co.’s has unveiled plans to acquire, American automotive technology company, Harman International Industries.The $8 billion deal announc
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.