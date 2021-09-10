fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignINTERNATIONAL

Foreign Health Workers Granted Citizenship In France

September 10, 20210118
Foreign Health Workers Granted Citizenship In France

France has granted citizenship to over 12,000 foreign-born health workers, security guards, checkout assistants and other frontline workers to thank them for their services during the Covid crisis, the government said Thursday.

Marlene Schiappa, junior interior minister in charge of citizenship, said over 16,000 people had applied for a French passport over the past year under a special scheme allowing workers in essential services to apply for citizenship after just two years in France, instead of the usual five.

Of these, 12,012 became French, she said.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Ranks High In Beauty-Related Searches On Google

Among the other categories of employees eligible for the scheme are garbage collectors, home-care providers and nannies.

“These frontline workers were there for the nation. It is normal that the nation makes a gesture in their favour,” Schiappa said in a statement.

In 2020, a total of 61,371 people got French citizenship.

AFP

About Author

Foreign Health Workers Granted Citizenship In France
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Trump INTERNATIONAL
November 30, 20180200

President Trump Defends Business Ties with Russia

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Donald Trump has defended the business dealings he had with Russia before becoming president, again calling current investigations a “witch hunt”
Read More
INTERNATIONALNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 30, 20200348

Biden to Announce Nigerian-Born Attorney, Adewale Adeyemo as Deputy-Treasury Secretary

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Joe Biden, the United States of America’s President-Elect, is set to announce Adewale ‘Wally’ Adeyemo, a Nigerian-born attorney, as deputy Treasury se
Read More
Recession COVERINTERNATIONALVIDEOS
July 20, 20190352

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa Accused of Corruption

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South Africa’s watchdog has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of misleading parliament and potential money laundering over a campaign donation. Mr Ram
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.