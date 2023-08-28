Foreign Affairs Ministry Predicts Flooding Of Benue River

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has notified the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) of predicted flooding in the Benue River basin.

This was announced in a letter dated August 21, 2023 and signed by Umar Salisu, the Ministry’s Director of African Affairs.

According to the letter, the Cameroonian government intends to “open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in the coming days.”

This is due to excessive rainfall “around the dam catchment area in Northern Cameroon,” according to the report.

The statement added that “According to the note, it is pertinent to note that when the release of water becomes necessary, the authorities of the Lagdo Dam will be releasing only modulated variable small amount of water at a time in order to mitigate’ and avoid damages that the released water may cause along the River Benue basin in both Cameroon and in Nigeria.

“In view of the above, it would be appreciated if the esteemed Agency takes all the necessary proactive steps and actions that will mitigate the damage as well as sensitize the populace living in such areas for vigilance and all necessary precautions.”