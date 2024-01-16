Football Manager Jose Mourinho Out Of A Contract

Portuguese professional football manager and former player, José Mourinho’s contract with AS Roma has finally come to an end.

This was according to a statement on the football club’s website on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Mourinho and his staff will leave the club with immediate effect.

The statement reads, “AS Roma can confirm that José Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish José and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Mourinho was unveiled as the Giallorossi’s 60th coach in May 2021.

He led the team to win the Conference League in Tirana on May 25th, 2022, and to the Europa League final in Budapest last season.

The statement added that further updates on the new first team coaching staff will follow imminently.