Food Shortage Imminent as Lockdown Disrupts Delivery – Kobo360

The government imposed lockdown has disrupted the movement of food cargoes across the country and will ultimately lead to a food crisis, Kobo360 has said.

According to the statement from the logistics company, no less than 3,000 Kobo360 trucks are parked, due to the movement restrictions, as truck drivers involved in the flow of some essential goods, have interpreted the directive to mean that their trucks and goods would be impounded.

“Kobo360 has been intent on keeping Africa moving during COVID-19, as an interruption to the flow of the movement of essential goods in Nigeria will undoubtedly lead to another crisis – food shortage.

“Truck drivers, due to the lack of clarity in this announcement, have wrongly assumed the trucks and cargo they are carrying, will be impounded by law enforcement during this lockdown.” the statement read.

The company called for the government to clarify the restrictions so that cargo drivers can move without harassment from security agencies, to ensure continued flow in the food supply chain.

According to Kobo360’s Vice President of Global Operations, Tayo Oyegunle, Kobo360 is engaging with the relevant agencies in Nigeria, in order to address some of the challenges being faced by manufacturers and merchants during the lockdown period.

Source: Nairametrics