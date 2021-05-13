fbpx
Food Security: UN Urges FG To Provide Agricultural Inputs To Vulnerable Households

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSNEWSNEWSLETTER

Food Security: UN Urges FG To Provide Agricultural Inputs To Vulnerable Households

May 13, 2021066
Food Security: UN Urges FG To Provide Agricultural Inputs To Vulnerable Households

The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) advised the Federal Government to provide agricultural inputs to the most vulnerable of its citizens in order to ensure food security in the country.

This appeal was transmitted in a statement by the UN organisation, stating that 12.8 million Nigerians would be affected by famine between the months of June and August, as the projected number for March and May was 9.2 million.

Of the 12.8 million, the organisation said that 4.4 million are residents of three states in the northeastern part of Nigeria.

The statement said that the spate of violence, as experienced in various parts of the country, impacts the “humanitarian situation” in the northeast.

READ ALSO: Jos Dry Port For Completion 2022

It said, “This figure is expected to increase to over 12.8 million people, of whom 4.4 million are in the three northeastern states, during June–August 2021, unless resilience-focused and humanitarian actions are taken,” it warned.

“Increased violence and forced displacement continue to affect the humanitarian situation in northeastern Nigeria – the key hotspot of the armed conflict in the country – that has been further aggravated by trade disruptions and an economic decline linked to the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“With the deterioration of the food security situation and an increased risk of famine in areas of Borno state, providing agricultural inputs to the most vulnerable households in time for the planting season starting in June is crucial to quickly increase food availability and access.”

Related tags :

About Author

Food Security: UN Urges FG To Provide Agricultural Inputs To Vulnerable Households
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Crude Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
December 18, 20170104

Oil Jumps to $57.37/barrel on Falling Stocks

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil jumped higher on Friday, December 15, buoyed by the Forties pipeline outage in the North Sea, ongoing OPEC-led production cuts and a decline in global s
Read More
October 23, 2014079

Firm Launches Banga Fruits Extracts

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Pally Agro has announced the introduction of Banga, a canned fresh palm fruit extract, into Nigeria’s culinary market. According to the company, the n
Read More
September 8, 2014171

FG Invests N1.6bn In Rail Lines Rehabilitation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has said that it has invested N1.6 billion on the rehabilitation of the rail lines linking the ports and some tank farms in Apapa, sa
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.