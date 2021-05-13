May 13, 2021 66

The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) advised the Federal Government to provide agricultural inputs to the most vulnerable of its citizens in order to ensure food security in the country.

This appeal was transmitted in a statement by the UN organisation, stating that 12.8 million Nigerians would be affected by famine between the months of June and August, as the projected number for March and May was 9.2 million.

Of the 12.8 million, the organisation said that 4.4 million are residents of three states in the northeastern part of Nigeria.

The statement said that the spate of violence, as experienced in various parts of the country, impacts the “humanitarian situation” in the northeast.

It said, “This figure is expected to increase to over 12.8 million people, of whom 4.4 million are in the three northeastern states, during June–August 2021, unless resilience-focused and humanitarian actions are taken,” it warned.

“Increased violence and forced displacement continue to affect the humanitarian situation in northeastern Nigeria – the key hotspot of the armed conflict in the country – that has been further aggravated by trade disruptions and an economic decline linked to the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“With the deterioration of the food security situation and an increased risk of famine in areas of Borno state, providing agricultural inputs to the most vulnerable households in time for the planting season starting in June is crucial to quickly increase food availability and access.”