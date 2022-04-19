fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Food Prices Surge Over Insecurity And Fuel Scarcity In Q1

April 19, 20220159
Forex Supply For Food Importation Rise By 35.28%

The rise in diesel prices, petrol scarcity, and heightened insecurity in the nation drove food prices to a record high in the first quarter of 2022.

The geopolitical intelligence platform SB Morgen disclosed this in its report titled, ‘The SBM Jollof Index Q4 2021 & Q1 2022; Geopolitics comes for dinner.’

The organization said, “It is no longer news that food prices in Nigeria have risen to record levels in the last five years, and Nigeria faces a food security crisis. In our previous Jollof Index, we have highlighted the causes, impacts, and policy solutions to the rising food prices in the country and the threat to food security.”

According to it, the cost of producing a pot of jollof rice for a family of five (the average family size according to the National Bureau of Statistics) is calculated using the prices of its ingredients. It added that it uses this cost to measure food inflation across the country.

The ingredients include rice, curry, thyme, seasoning, groundnut oil, turkey/chicken (poultry), beef, pepper, tomatoes, salt, and onions.

SBM stated that the average cost of making a pot of jollof rice for a family of five increased by 7.3 percent from N8007.50 in the third quarter of 2021 to N8595 in Q1, 2022.

It added that in the face of limited production due to insecurity, storage problems, and a growing population, the importation of food would increase at higher costs because of restrictions on forex and the high black-market rates.

It said this food price surges were now commonplace as even markets in the outskirts are also witnessing increasing prices.

It said, “The national average shows that prices rose in October and November, slightly declined in January, and began an upward trend in February and March.

“The spike in October and November is attributed to the increasing demand for food items in anticipation of the holiday season in December. Rice and groundnut oil account for this increase as companies purchased end-of-the-year welfare packages for their employees.

“In October, diesel prices began inching up on the back of supply shortages, which was augmented by ongoing concerns about insecurity which has been keeping more and more farmers away from their farms.

“In February and March, the issues that caused food prices to increase include a continued increase in diesel prices, petrol scarcity, and heightened insecurity. Petrol prices typically have a knock-on effect on the cost of transportation and food storage.”

15% NAC Levy: Car Dealers Threaten To Close Stores
Related tags :

About Author

Food Prices Surge Over Insecurity And Fuel Scarcity In Q1
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Osogbo Youths Protest Raid By EFCC NEWSSOCIETY
May 18, 20210790

Osogbo Youths Protest Raid By EFCC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Youths in Osogbo are protesting the raid by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Offence Commission (EFCC) in Osun State on Tuesday morning. In a
Read More
Barclays BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
October 25, 20180283

Barclays Earnings Beat Expectations Despite Brexit Concerns

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Barclays reported stronger-than-anticipated earnings on Wednesday, despite difficult market conditions and lingering concerns over Brexit. The U.K.-based ba
Read More
June 11, 20140261

“Aviation Parastatals Do Not Remit Revenue To Me” – Supervising Minister

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The supervising minister of aviation, Mr Samuel Ortom, has refuted claims making the rounds that aviation parastatals directly remit money to him monthly to
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.