Food Prices Increased By 26.76% In September – NBS

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, September saw an increase in the cost of food commodities such as rice, beans, onions, yams, and meat. This was said in its September 2023 Selected Food Prices Watch Report, which was made public on Monday in Abuja.

According to the research, the average cost of one kilogram of boneless beef went from N2,199.37 in September 2022 to N2,816.91 in September 2023, a 28.08 percent rise.

According to the data, the price of 1 kg of boneless beef rose by 0.62 percent in September compared to the N2,799.51 reported in August 2023. It stated that the average cost of one kilogram of local rice rose from N471.42 in September 2022 to N757.06 in September 2023, a year-over-year rise of 60.59 percent.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of local rice increased by 2.48 percent from the N738.74 recorded in August 2023.’’

It said that the average price of 1kg of brown beans increased by 28.76 percent on a year-on-year basis from N556.81 in September 2022 to N716.97 in September 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 3.47 percent from the N692.95 recorded in August 2023 to N716.97 in September 2023.’’ The NBS said the average price of 1kg of Onion bulb rose by 29.81 percent on a year-on-year basis from N397.18 in September 2022 to N515.59 in September 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 0.45per cent from N513.29 recorded in August 2023.’’

It stated that the average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased by 45.11 percent on a year-on-year basis from N409.23 in September 2022 to N593.83 in September 2023.

“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of yam tuber increased by 3.03 percent from the recorded N576.39 in August 2023,’’ it said.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that the highest average price of 1kg of boneless beef was recorded in Anambra at N3,800.42, while the lowest price was recorded in Kogi at N1,845.29.

It said that Rivers recorded the highest average price of 1kg of local rice at N931.82, while the lowest was recorded in Benue at N539.35.