Folashade Ogunshola Emerges UNILAG’s First Female Vice Chancellor

Professor Folashade Ogunshola is the University of Lagos’ (UNILAG) first female Vice Chancellor (VC).

Ogunshola, a professor of Microbiology at the College of Medicine, will succeed outgoing Vice Chancellor Prof Toyin Ogundipe, whose term ends next month.

Prof Ogunsola served as acting Vice Chancellor when Prof Ogundipe was temporarily removed from the institution following the crisis that erupted two years ago, prior to his reinstatement by the Federal Government.

Prof Ogunsola has also held the positions of Provost of the College of Medicine and Deputy Vice Chancellor.

Senator Lanre Tejuosho, Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, had previously stated that a new Vice Chancellor would be appointed through a credible and transparent process.

The University will begin a series of events to commemorate its 60th anniversary on Monday.