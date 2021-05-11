fbpx
FMDQ Quotes Coronation Merchant Bank Commercial Papers

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Capital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER

FMDQ Quotes Coronation Merchant Bank Commercial Papers

May 11, 2021067
FMDQ Quotes Coronation Merchant Bank Commercial Papers

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the quotation of the Coronation Merchant Bank Limited ₦0.71 billion Series 13 and ₦14.13 billion Series 14 Commercial Papers (CPs) in March 2021 on its platform.

Others are ₦1.41 billion Series 15 and ₦20.19 billion Series 16 CPs in May 2021.

The exchange in a statement on Tuesday said both commercial papers are both under its ₦100.00 billion CP Programme and that the net proceeds would be used to support the Issuer’s short term funding requirements.

The bank, according to the statement, aims to place its clients ahead of the curve in their sphere of operations and deliver sustainable value to its shareholders while positively impacting on the Nigerian economy.

READ ALSO: Stock Market Opens Week Positively, As Investors Gain N60bn

Commenting on the completion of the commercial papers quotation, the MD/CEO, Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, Banjo Adegbohungbe, stated, “We are delighted at the successful issuance and subsequent quotation of the Bank’s ₦0.71 billion Series 13 and ₦14.13 billion Series 14 Commercial Papers.

“This transaction further underscores the confidence of investors in our brand and entrenches our continuous leadership in the use of market instruments to create shared prosperity for all stakeholders.”

The Exchange said the Coronation Merchant Bank CPs, which were sponsored on the Exchange by Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, would be availed global visibility through the Exchange’s website and systems, governance and continuous information disclosure to protect investors’ interest.

Related tags :

About Author

FMDQ Quotes Coronation Merchant Bank Commercial Papers
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

October 19, 20158118

Ecobank Raises $125million to Trade Facility

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ecobank Nigeria has secured the sum of US$75m Syndicated Subordinated Term Facility, Tier 2 Capital,from a Dutch financial institution, FMO Entrepreneurial
Read More
Katsina State NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
February 17, 20200130

Insecurity: Katsina Gov. Warns Communities Against Retaliation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has cautioned communities in the state against taking the law into their hands, following insecurity challenges in the
Read More
INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
July 22, 20180164

Trump Hates a Lot of Things Including Air Force One Design

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The current look of Air Force One is a true design classic. It dates back to 1962, and is the result of collaboration between JFK and Raymond Loewy, one of
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.