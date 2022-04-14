fbpx

FMDQ Exchange Admits The Prima Corporation Limited Series 2 Commercial Paper On Its Platform

April 14, 20220129
As part of its drive to provide extraordinary value to its stakeholders and foster development in the Nigerian financial markets at large, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (“FMDQ Exchange” or the “Exchange”) continues to avail its credible and efficient platform as well as its tailored registration, listing and quotation services to suit the needs of its varied market stakeholders.

The Exchange, following the due approval of its Board Listings and Markets Committee, is pleased to welcome the quotation of the Prima Corporation Limited ₦7.02 billion Series 2 Commercial Paper (CP) under its ₦30.00 billion CP Programme on its platform.

Prima Corporation Limited is a leading manufacturer of preforms and caps in West Africa, supplying a host of international and local brands.

The timely admission of this CP, and in general, all securities on the FMDQ Exchange, are reflective of the potential of the Nigerian debt capital market and the commendable level of confidence demonstrated by both issuers and investors in the market.

This CP which is sponsored by United Capital PLC – a Registration Member (Quotations) of FMDQ Exchange, shall be availed the benefits of the value-driven quotation service on the Exchange, including global visibility through its website and systems, transparency through its inclusion in the FMDQ Daily Quotations List, credible price formation and continuous information disclosure through FMDQ’s Quoted Commercial Paper Status Report, to protect investor interest.

The Exchange will continue to work closely with its stakeholders to provide access to capital for issuers seeking to raise debt finance by providing an enabling platform that promotes requisite secondary market liquidity, among other benefits.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited.

As a sustainability-focused FMI group, FMDQ Group, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange – FMDQ Green Exchange – positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

