FMDQ Exchange Admits The Hartleys Supermarket & Store Limited Commercial Paper On Its Platform

Committed to the continuous development of the Nigerian financial markets, in collaboration with market stakeholders, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (“FMDQ Exchange” or the “Exchange”), a wholly owned subsidiary of FMDQ Group, has through its Board Listings, Markets and Technology Committee, approved the registration of the Hartleys Supermarket & Stores Limited ₦5.00 billion Commercial Paper (“CP”) Programme and quotation of the ₦0.62 billion Series 1 CP under its ₦5.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform.

Hartleys Supermarket & Store Limited (the “Issuer”) is a world-class brand that is driven by the commitment to deliver the ultimate shopping experience to its customers by offering a wide variety of the freshest and highest quality products at competitive prices, through exceptional customer service, across its various store locations.

The quotation of the Series 1 CP, sponsored by United Capital PLC – a Registration Member (Quotations) of FMDQ Exchange, strategically positions the Issuer to raise finance for its general corporate purposes from the Nigerian debt markets. Through this quotation, the Issuer will not only benefit from the Exchange’s robust platform but also gain access to a wide range of qualified institutional investors.

The registration of the Hartleys Supermarket & Stores Limited CP Programme and the subsequent quotation of its Series 1 CP, validates its conscious drive to support the goals of corporate businesses and to deepen the Nigerian debt markets by steadfastly availing its efficient platform for the registration, listing and quotation of debt securities.

As an Exchange positioned to bring about revolutionary changes in the Nigerian debt markets, FMDQ Exchange will continue to provide a dynamic and innovative platform for capital formation, offering institutions the support required to positively impact their sectors and the overall economy.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (“FMI”) group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited.

As a sustainability-focused FMI group, FMDQ Group, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange – FMDQ Green Exchange – positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.