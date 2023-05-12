FMDQ Exchange Admits CardinalStone Partners Limited Commercial Paper Programme On Its Platform

In maintaining its support for the development of the Nigerian debt markets, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (“FMDQ Exchange” or the “Exchange”) continues to use its platform, to efficiently enhance the registration, listing, quotation and trading of debt securities in the Nigerian financial markets space.

In this regard, the Board Listings and Markets Committee of the Exchange has approved the registration of the CardinalStone Partners Limited ₦20.00 billion Commercial Paper (“CP”) Programme on the Exchange platform.

CardinalStone Partners Limited (the “Issuer”) is a multi-asset investment management firm that provides services encompassing financial advisory, asset management, securities trading, share registration, and consumer finance on a retail and institutional scale.

This CP Programme, which is sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited (Lead Sponsor); Emerging Africa Capital Advisory Limited, CardinalStone Partners Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and United Capital PLC (Co-Sponsors) – all Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, allows the Issuer to efficiently raise short-term finance from the Nigerian debt markets, through CP issues, within the CP Programme limit.

The successive and successful admittance of the securities listed and quoted so far in the year 2023, following the due approvals obtained, attests to the efficient and uniquely tailored listing and quotation services offered by FMDQ Exchange – Nigeria’s largest securities exchange by market turnover of over ₦169.00 trillion over the last nine (9) years.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated Financial Market Infrastructure (“FMI”) group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries – FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited.

As a sustainability-focused FMI group, FMDQ Group, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange – FMDQ Green Exchange – positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.