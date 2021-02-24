fbpx
FMDQ Admits Parthian Partners’ N20 Billion Commercial Paper

February 24, 2021033
FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited on Tuesday announced the registration of the Parthian Partners Limited ₦20.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme to its platform.

It said the registration of the CP Programme strategically positions Parthian Partners to raise short-term finance from the Debt Capital Market with speed at a time in the future when it determines suitable, through CP issues within the CP Programme limit.

In support of the growth and revitalisation of the Nigerian economy, FMDQ said it championed the resuscitation of the Commercial Paper market to provide corporate and commercial businesses with the opportunity to meet their short-term funding requirements, while building their profiles within the Nigerian Debt Capital Market.

FMDQ Exchange said through its quotation service, it would provide stakeholders and market participants with credible and real-time information as part of the exchange’s commitment to facilitate transparency in the fixed income market space.

The statement described Parthian Partners as a competitive wholesale brokerage services firm in the African OTC markets, which trades in Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bonds and Treasury Bills, State Government Bonds, Local Contractor Bonds, Corporate Bonds and Eurobonds.

According to the statement, Parthian Partners provides regular market updates and liaises with market participants and regulators in the African markets to provide independent research on the African fixed income market.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

