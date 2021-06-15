FMDQ Admits Mixta Real Estate N1.02bn Commercial Paper

June 15, 2021 134

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the quotation of the Mixta Real Estate PLC ₦1.02 billion Series 36 Commercial Paper under its ₦20.00 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme.

A statement issued by FMDQ on Monday said the admission of this CP on FMDQ Exchange, which is sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank, serves to re-affirm exchange’s efforts in boosting investor confidence and reinventing the Nigerian CP market.

FMDQ said it is positioned to bring about revolutionary changes in the Nigerian capital market through the collective efforts of its varied stakeholders, pledging to continue to deliver value-adding initiatives, ranging from the continuous upgrade of its listings and quotations service, to product & market innovations, among others.

READ ALSO: Parent Company Of Ecobank Group, ETI, Raises $350m Bond

It described Mixta Real Estate Plc as a subsidiary of Mixta Africa, a leading real estate development company in Nigeria with a strong track record, diverse real estate portfolio, and operations spanning the residential, commercial, and retail sectors of the Nigerian real estate industry.

With a vision to be “the most attractive Exchange in Africa by 2025”; and a mission to “collaborate to empower markets for economic progress towards delivering prosperity”, FMDQ Exchange is committed to articulating and pioneering, innovative ways to improve and make the Nigerian financial markets globally competitive, operationally excellent, liquid, and diverse.