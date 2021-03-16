Flutterwave, PayPal’s Deal Offers Access To 377 Million People

March 16, 2021 309

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, on Tuesday, announced a new collaboration with PayPal to enable PayPal customers globally to pay African merchants in the continent through Flutterwave’s platform.

The collaboration will be instrumental in supporting Small and Medium Enterprises and freelancers to connect to more than 377 million PayPal account holders globally

The fintech company said they would also be able to overcome the many challenges presented by the highly fragmented and complex payment and banking infrastructure.

The partnership would solve the challenge of the lack of suitable payment solutions to meet the demand for seamless transactions worldwide faced by Africa’s e-commerce ecosystem.

Speaking on the announcement, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, said, “We are excited to bring PayPal’s fully integrated services to businesses across Africa. The collaboration reinforces our vision of creating a seamless digital payments system for Africa’s business communities that can now transact with international consumers.

“By working with PayPal, we can further strengthen our commitment to our customers and service users as we will be enabling them to transact and expand their business operations to reach new markets. PayPal’s global reach is unrivalled and collaborating with them allows our customers to explore new markets where PayPal is embedded.

“Through our collaboration with PayPal, we are also bringing together two trusted global payment brands to provide millions of consumers and businesses a gateway to new opportunities,” he said.

How does it work?

On a Flutterwave merchant’s checkout page, look out for the “Pay with PayPal” option.

Click the “Pay with PayPal” button, and follow the prompt as it redirects you to your PayPal account to complete your payment as usual.

That’s it. After the payment, you’re automatically redirected to the merchant’s checkout page as payment is confirmed on the modal.