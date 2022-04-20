fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGYTechnology & Business

Flutterwave CEO Agboola Addresses Sexual Harassment Allegations

April 20, 20220687
Flutterwave CEO Agboola Addresses Sexual Harassment Allegations

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola has addressed the sexual misconduct and insider trading allegations peddled against him in a recently-published report.

Addressing his employees via their official emails, Agboola assured them that the FinTech unicorn has “no tolerance for sexual harassment.”

“I’m writing today because I want you to know how concerned I am about the impact that reading the false allegations against our company has had on you all.

“The fact that the allegations of financial impropriety, conflict of interest, and sexual harassment have been proved false or have already been reported, investigated, and addressed by management matters less to me than the reality that these claims may have shaken your confidence in the company.

“As founder and CEO, it is my responsibility to address the concerns you may have, and this will be a priority for me moving forward,” the email read further, as he didn’t admit any wrongdoing or apologise for the allegations.

Agboola responded to some specific allegations but told employees, “the allegations about how I started the company are untrue. I shared with you during the retreat that a former boss helped us close one of our enterprise clients. I am thankful for the learning and mentorship I received at the numerous employers I worked at before starting Flutterwave.”

“We followed all legal processes and procedures, including obtaining board approval when needed, when approving the sale of shares,” he wrote. “In addition, we work closely with our outside law firms to comply with all applicable regulations.”

Agboola’s email comes days after Nigerian journalist David Hundeyin detailed how the Flutterwave CEO allegedly carried out multiple misconducts ranging from fraud and perjury to insider trading and sexual harassment.

InterSwitch’s Interbank Biometric Authentication: Next Step To Seamless ATM Withdrawals
Related tags :

About Author

Flutterwave CEO Agboola Addresses Sexual Harassment Allegations
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Okonjo-Iweala COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 14, 20200410

Ramaphosa Appoints Okonjo-Iweala, 3 Others as AU Special Envoys

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chairperson of the African Union, President of the Republic of South Africa His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr Dona
Read More
Measles Outbreak in Adamawa COVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
April 9, 20200340

Measles Outbreak Kills 7 Children in Adamawa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As Nigeria and other parts of the world continue to battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, Adamawa State is also currently battling with measles outbreak which
Read More
Patience jonathan COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
May 25, 20190364

Patience Jonathan’s Lawyer Claims $5.7 million, N2.4 billion Seized by EFCC are Cash Gifts

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It is wrong to tag the money proceeds of crime; nobody complained that cash is missing The $5.7m and N2.4bn seized from former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jon
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.