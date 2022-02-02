fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BRAND WATCHCOVERMANUFACTURINGNEWSLETTER

Flour Mills Records N25bn Profit, Plans For Expansion

February 2, 2022015
Flour Mills Set To Acquire 71.69 Percent stake In Honeywell

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has officially reported a profit before tax of N25bn for a nine-month period. The company recorded a very solid performance across food, agro-allied and support segments, delivering a solid growth of 51 per cent in the third quarter and 49 per cent in nine months.

“Persistent good operating performance in the food segment; continuous improvement in the agro-allied and support segments alongside strong volume growth resulted in an impressive profit before tax of N25bn in nine months and N9.8bn in Q3 – up nine per cent and eight per cent respectively,” it said.

It said the agro-allied segment contributed 42 per cent (N10.7bn) in nine months to the group’s profit before tax following the increase in local demand and improved export operations.

“The group’s strong operating performance was also supported by the increase in CAPEX investments from N10bn to N33bn and enhanced sourcing of local raw materials during the harvest period in comparison to the previous year, evidencing strong focus on expansion while maximizing growth prospects,” the statement said.

Flour Mills gave a statement saying that as part of its expansion plans to meet growth demands, it installed a new pasta line, concluded the construction of a soya plant in Agbara, and purchased 60 new trucks during the review period.


The Group Managing Director, Omoboyede Olusanya, said, “The group remains committed to executing its overall long-term strategy to maintain growth and sustain profitability by increasing local content through product innovation across our core value chains, as evidenced by the third quarter’s earnings trend.

“In our new operating environment, our increased operational efficiency and accelerated optimisation plans have resulted in competitive product offerings and profitability. We will continue to invest in production capacity and make investment decisions that will strategically position the group for the opportunities that will arise from the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.”

Meet Dare Adekoya, Abeg CEO
Related tags :

About Author

Flour Mills Records N25bn Profit, Plans For Expansion
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Andy Uba Wins APC Guber Primary Election In Anambra NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 27, 20210449

Andy Uba Wins APC Guber Primary Election In Anambra

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A former senator, Andy Uba, has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Anambra State. Trouncing ot
Read More
Current Labour Laws Don't Reflect Reality - NLC COVERLABOUR
September 26, 20180358

National Minimum Wage: NLC Signals all Unions to Embark on Warning Strrike

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has directed all unions and civil society to embark on the warning strike which is starting from midnight, September 26,
Read More
Osinbajo COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 9, 20200550

VP Osinbajo Debunks Claims of Collecting ₦4 billion from Magu

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In a related development, Osinbajo last night denied an allegation by one Jackson Ude that Magu gave him N4 billion from alleged looted funds. The allegatio
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.