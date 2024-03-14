Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) Celebrates Top B2B Sales Customers

As part of the Group’s commitment to nurturing viable partnerships, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) recently concluded its annual B2B Sales Customers Forum. The Group hosted a series of events for top customers/business partners across five cities – Delta, Akwa Ibom, Abuja, Ibadan, and Lagos. Through the Forum, FMN recognized and rewarded high-performing dealers, business partners, direct-buying bakers, and corporate buyers.

The multi-city tour culminated with the final event held on March 12, 2024, at the Marriott Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos. Hundreds of valued customers attended to network, engage with FMN leadership, and discuss the company’s products and services.

“Our annual B2B Sales Customers Forum is a highlight for connecting with the bakers, dealers, and partners who are pivotal to our success,” said John Maniatis, Head of Commercial B2B at FMN. “This year’s events provided an excellent platform to honor our top performers, strengthen relationships, and gather insights to better serve our customers in the year ahead.”

In addition to networking opportunities, attendees gained insights into FMN’s strategic plans for customer and economic growth. Top customers were recognized across multiple categories for their outstanding sales performance and commitment to the company’s brands.

“FMN’s success is built on the tremendous efforts of our distribution partners and commercial customers,” added Maniatis. “The B2B Sales Customers Forum allows us to express our sincere gratitude while reinforcing our shared mission to nourish Nigeria through innovative food solutions.”

The annual forum reinforces FMN’s positioning as Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied Group committed to Feeding the Nation, Every day. The company looks forward to deepening its partnerships to better serve its customers and the broader Nigerian market.