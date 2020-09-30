Flour Mills Marks 60 years of Doing Business in Nigeria

September 30, 2020 17

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) has announced activities to commemorate its 60 years existence.

It disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

The company boasts of a rich leadership history in Nigeria’s food industry and value-chain through a legacy of impactful investments, job creation, community development, and economic growth.

FMN has also created value along the entire food chain with its “farm-to-table” model by providing inputs and know-how to farmers, aggregating and sourcing crops and raw materials to supply its world-class processing facilities across Nigeria, and distributing its innovative food brands to its customers.

“This year marks an important milestone for Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc as we commemorate 60 great years of enriching lives and empowering communities. Exactly 60 years ago, FMN was born through the vision and dedication of our founding father, George Stavros Coumantaros, to create a winning brand that would one day become a household name in Nigeria. Since then, FMN and the iconic Golden Penny food brand has truly evolved to become a family favourite and a trusted source of nutrition for millions of Nigerian families.

“From generation to generation, FMN and Golden Penny have been with Nigerians, through the best of times and at the most difficult of times. A testament to the fact that our connection with our beloved country truly runs deep.

“So, as our nation celebrates its 60th anniversary, we are proud to celebrate our shared history by recognizing the people who have supported our vision through the years. We want to say thank you to Nigeria for standing with us over the years while also shining a light on the people who are rarely in the spotlight; our employees, partners, dealers and stakeholders,” the company stated

FMN as a role model of private sector interventions in the public sphere, was particularly upstanding in this symbolic year of its existence, through supportive actions against the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted lives, livelihood, communities and businesses worldwide, it noted.

Incorporated in September 1960 and quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1978, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, owners of the iconic Golden Penny Food brand is one of Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied companies. With a broad basket of food products and robust pan-Nigerian production, distribution, and supply chain network, FMN is a fully integrated and diversified food and agro-allied group.

Source: THISDAY