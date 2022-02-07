Flour Mills, END Fund Boost Healthcare Investment In Eight States

February 7, 2022 66

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc released a statement saying that the organization has partnered with the END Fund to tackle prevalent neglected tropical diseases in eight locations across the country.

According to a statement by Flour Mills, the partnership with the END Fund was announced on World NTD Day 2022, themed ‘Achieving health equity to end the neglect of poverty-related diseases.’

The Company Secretary/Director, Legal Services, FMN, Joseph Umolu, was quoted as saying, “The collaboration with the END Fund is significant in many respects and of course aligns with our intervention strategy on health, which is one of the five pillars of our corporate social investments targets for the year. We are positive that this initiative will help reduce the prevalence of NTDs and improve Nigeria’s public health indicators.”

“The type of support that this partnership will provide is urgently required to enable Nigeria to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.3 on ending neglected tropical diseases by 2030. With the assistance of other private sector actors working in tandem with the government and with critical development partners like the END Fund, we will move the needle positively towards attaining the goal of co-creating a healthier and wealthier nation, free from the burden of NTDs,” he added.

The Director, Public Affairs, END Fund, Oyetola Oduyemi, was also quoted as saying, “The END Fund is pleased to build upon our work across Nigeria to end the burden of NTDs with this important new partnership with FMN. This partnership demonstrates FMN’s leadership and commitment to continued progress towards the country’s public health goals and allows the END Fund to sustain its mission of bringing an end to these preventable illnesses in Nigeria.”

Flour Mills said the investment will specifically support the END Fund in delivering tens of thousands of treatments to the most affected by onchocerciasis, lymphatic filariasis, schistosomiasis, and soil-transmitted helminthiasis, giving them relief from the suffering, disability, and poor health caused by these diseases enabling more children to stay in school, and considerably enhancing the quality of life of people receiving the treatments.