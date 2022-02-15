fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERFOOD & NUTRITIONNEWSNEWSLETTER

Flour Mills, BUA Disagree Over Suspension Of Sugar Sale

February 15, 20220151
sugar

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc said on Monday that it did not suspend sales of sugar as claimed by its rival BUA Foods Plc.

BUA Foods had in an advertorial published on Monday said Flour Mills suspended sugar sales because the 2022 raw sugar allocation had been declined by the government.

It also accused Dangote Sugar of halting sales of the product in a bid to create scarcity and force prices to go up.

BUA Foods said, “We have been inundated with calls from our customers that Dangote Sugar and Flour Mills have both suspended sales of Sugar, seeking to know if BUA will follow suit. We would like to reassure our customers that BUA is not joining the suspension of sales of sugar.

“Whilst the suspension of sales of Sugar by Flour Mills may be understandable because the 2022 raw sugar allocation has been declined by the government due to compliance issues, we do not understand why Dangote has joined.

“In our opinion, this stoppage may be intended to create scarcity, force the prices to artificially go up, profiteer even more, and blackmail the government to review the denial of allocation to Flour Mills due to compliance issues.”

BUA Foods said the government should not be blackmailed into rescinding a compliance-based decision and the process should be allowed to follow its due and proper course.

The company said it was ready to halt all sugar exports to cater for the needs of the local population should the need arise. It warned that any of its distributors found culpable of hoarding the product would be delisted with immediate effect.

When contacted on Monday, the Corporate Communications Manager, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Mr Samuel Iboroma, said that it was untrue that the company suspended the sales of sugar.

He said this could be confirmed from the company’s dealers, adding that the National Sugar Development Council would hold a press conference on Wednesday to address the matter.

Remedial Health Joins Y Combinator, Raises $1 million Pre-Seed Funding To Digitize Africa’s Neighbourhood Pharmacies
Related tags :

About Author

Flour Mills, BUA Disagree Over Suspension Of Sugar Sale
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

NERC Proposes Fine For DisCos Over Wrongful Disconnection NEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
July 30, 20210645

NERC Proposes Fine For DisCos Over Wrongful Disconnection

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has stated that it is seeking to introduce fines for wrongful disconnection of customers from power su
Read More
stock BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
June 4, 20180264

FMDQ Commercial Paper Market Crosses N1trillion in Value

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Registered Commercial Paper Programmes on the platform of FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, FMDQ or the OTC Exchange have crossed N1 trillion in value. Stark op
Read More
Nigeria’s Oil Reserves Slumps By 543 Million Barrels In Four Years NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
November 7, 20180336

Japan Prepares To Resume Iran Oil Imports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram After suspending all shipments of Iranian crude to Japanese refineries ahead of the November 5 launch of U.S. sanctions against Tehran, Japanese refiners ar
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.