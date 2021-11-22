fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERMANUFACTURINGNEWSLETTER

Flour Mills Acquires 71.69 Percent stake In Honeywell

November 22, 20210250
Flour Mills Set To Acquire 71.69 Percent stake In Honeywell

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) has announced that it has signed a deal to acquire a 71.69 percent equity in Honeywell Group Limited (HGL), leafing up to an enterprise value of N80 billion.

The company also plans to acquire FBN Holdings’ 5.06 percent equity in Honeywell Flour Mills.

Flour Mills made the announcements in separate statements issued on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday.

The company stated that it signed the two agreements concurrently to “create a strong National Champion in Nigeria to further enhance food security.”

Naira Maintains Solid Form At Parallel Market

It however noted that the acquisitions are still going through necessary regulatory validation.

The two deals will culminate in holding a circa 76.75% equity interest in Honeywell Flour Mills.

“Given FMN’s parallel negotiations for both stakes culminating in the agreements being signed on the same date, the basis for arriving at key commercial terms including final equity price per share, will be the same,” the company added.

Omoboyede Olusanya, the group managing director of FMN, said that it was in accordance with the company’s goal to be a national leader in the food and agro-allied industries.

“The proposed transaction is part of our global growth strategy; which is aligned with our vision to not only be an industry leader but also, a national champion for Nigeria in the Food and Agro-allied industries,” Olusanya said.

Obafemi Otudeko, managing director, Honeywell Group Limited, said that the transaction was in line with the company’s goal and objectives to increase production capacity and widen its investment horizon.

“Today’s announcement is in line with the evolution of Honeywell Group and our vision of creating value that transcends generations,” Otudeko said.

“For over two decades, we have supported Honeywell Flour Mills to build a strong business with a production capacity of 835,000 metric tonnes of food per annum.

“Following the transaction, Honeywell Group will be strongly positioned to consolidate and expand its investment activities, including as a partner of choice for investors in key growth sectors.”

About Author

Flour Mills Acquires 71.69 Percent stake In Honeywell
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Latest N-power Batch C News Updates For Sunday 14th March COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 14, 20200337

Over 4 million Nigerians Submit Entry For N-Power Batch C Jobs – FG

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has said over four million persons have so far applied for the 2020 N-Power Batch C recruitment. This is according to the Minister of
Read More
NEWSNEWSLETTERTechnology & BusinessTRANSPORT & LOGISTICSUncategorized
November 14, 20200624

IVM Cruise: Innoson Vehicle Motors Launches Ride-Hailing Service

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Innoson Vehicle Motors has launched its brand of ride-hailing service, IVM Cruise. It begins at Enugu with other cities coming. The IVM Cruise ride-hailing
Read More
Donald Trump Fails To Make Forbes 400 List, First Time In 25 Years INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
June 23, 20200234

Trump Suspends Visas for Foreign Workers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram US President Donald Trump has extended a pause on some green cards and suspended visas for other foreign workers until the end of 2020. High-skilled tech wo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.