Flood: Lagos Govt To Divert Traffic At Ogba For 1week

The Lagos State Government (Govt) will on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 divert the traffic along Oba Ogunji Road, Ogba for a week due to the installation of a precast concrete culvert across Metal Box Road.

This was disclosed on Sunday by Dr. Federic Oladeinde, Lagos State’s Commissioner for Transportation.

DE-FLOODING: LASG TO DIVERT TRAFFIC AT METAL BOX OGBA TO INSTAL CONCRETE CULVERT@followlasg has announced a traffic diversion to install a precast concrete culvert across Metal Box Road, from Tuesday 28th June till Tuesday 5th July, 2022, @jidesanwoolu @dr_oladeinde#LASG pic.twitter.com/7cPa1JXa8x — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) June 26, 2022

The Commissioner revealed that the diversion will last for a week. He also said that the diversion was necessary to provide lasting solutions to the flooding issues on some roads in the metropolis.

Alternate route

Motorists in the affected area are advised to use Acme, Wempco, Akilo, and Ijaiye roads to connect to their desired destinations, the commissioner noted that only Metal Box Road would be barricaded from traffic, stressing that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be on the ground to manage movement and minimise inconveniences.

Oladeinde then appealed to the motorists to be understanding that the current weather conditions and flood promoted the development.