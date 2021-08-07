fbpx

Flood Destroys N200m Property in Bauchi, Says SEMA

August 7, 20210113
Flood as a result of heavy rainfall in Bauch State has led to the death of eight people and the destruction of property worth N200 million, the Coordinator of the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Abubakar Umar Gabarin, said.

Gabarin whil addressing journalists in the state said three of those that died hailed from Ningi local council, three from Gamawa local council, one person each from Jama’are and Toro local councils.

According to him, SEMA a comprehensive report will be submitted to the state Governor, Bala Mohammed, so that the government can assist the victims.

On his part, the Director of Research and Statistics of the agency, Adamu Nayola, said SEMA had advised people residing in waterways to relocate to safe areas before the peak of the rain season.

He noted that such people had about three months to prepare against the disastrous effects of the flood.

Adamu said people should avoid swimming in the river whenever they see heavy downpours.

Flood Destroys N200m Property in Bauchi, Says SEMA
Ife Ogunfuwa
