Flight Ticket Prices Increase By 52% In Nigeria, Here’s Why

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its latest data, disclosed that the average flight ticket prices paid by passengers in Nigeria on specified routes for a single journey increased by 52%.

In the new report titled, “Transport Fare Watch (April 2022),” the NBS said the flight ticket price increment was experienced in the past 12 months, adding that when gauged on a month-on-month basis, the flight tickets recorded a 19% increase.

Breakdown of the flight tickets increment

On state profile analysis, Taraba recorded the highest air transport charges (for specified routes single journey) in April 2022 with N65,000.00, followed by Kogi with N64,258.91, while Kano recorded the least with N50,000.00.

Analysis by zone also showed that the North-Central recorded the highest airfare in April 2022 with N57,552.54, followed by the North-East with N56,800.16, while the South-East had the least with N53,402.58.

Possible reason

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the 52% hike experienced in flight tickets is not unconnected to a lack of access to foreign exchange (forex) and a hike in aviation fuel prices.

Since the start of 2022, aviation fuel, according to International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Switzerland-based trade organisation representing over 290 international airlines, increased by no less than 70%.

Consequently, the increase in aviation fuel prices puts pressure on airlines’ operating costs, which is evident in how much is required from travellers to secure flight tickets.

Speaking on the development, an official in the Corporate Affairs Department of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), the umbrella body for local carriers, Ewos Iroro, described the factors behind the increase in airfares obvious concerns that the operators had clamoured about over the past few months.

“We know what has been happening in the sector in the last few months. The price of jet fuel has gone up. There are so many factors. All the factors are already out there. Airlines don’t determine most of the factors. Airlines are also operating in a system,” he added.