fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

Flight Ticket Prices Increase By 52% In Nigeria, Here’s Why

May 31, 2022053
Flight Ticket Prices Increase By 52% In Nigeria, Here's Why

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its latest data, disclosed that the average flight ticket prices paid by passengers in Nigeria on specified routes for a single journey increased by 52%.

In the new report titled, “Transport Fare Watch (April 2022),” the NBS said the flight ticket price increment was experienced in the past 12 months, adding that when gauged on a month-on-month basis, the flight tickets recorded a 19% increase.

Breakdown of the flight tickets increment

  • On state profile analysis, Taraba recorded the highest air transport charges (for specified routes single journey) in April 2022 with N65,000.00, followed by Kogi with N64,258.91, while Kano recorded the least with N50,000.00.
  • Analysis by zone also showed that the North-Central recorded the highest airfare in April 2022 with N57,552.54, followed by the North-East with N56,800.16, while the South-East had the least with N53,402.58.

Possible reason

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the 52% hike experienced in flight tickets is not unconnected to a lack of access to foreign exchange (forex) and a hike in aviation fuel prices.

Since the start of 2022, aviation fuel, according to International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Switzerland-based trade organisation representing over 290 international airlines, increased by no less than 70%.

Consequently, the increase in aviation fuel prices puts pressure on airlines’ operating costs, which is evident in how much is required from travellers to secure flight tickets.

Speaking on the development, an official in the Corporate Affairs Department of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), the umbrella body for local carriers, Ewos Iroro, described the factors behind the increase in airfares obvious concerns that the operators had clamoured about over the past few months.

“We know what has been happening in the sector in the last few months. The price of jet fuel has gone up. There are so many factors. All the factors are already out there. Airlines don’t determine most of the factors. Airlines are also operating in a system,” he added.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Shareholders Excited By Dividend Payments

About Author

Flight Ticket Prices Increase By 52% In Nigeria, Here’s Why
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

BPE [ MAIN ]COVERPOWER & ENERGY
March 15, 20130324

BPE Rakes in $90.75m for Eko, Yola, Ibadan Discos

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As investors rush to beat the March 21 deadline for the payment of 25 per cent of the transaction value of the 15 power utilities being privatised by the Fe
Read More
February 6, 20140299

Maku: PDP Shedding Redundant Weight Through Defection

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Minister of Information, Labaran Maku,  yesterday said the mass defection of members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Prog
Read More
October 9, 20145263

World Bank Says Nigeria Will Be Among 10 Countries Contibuting To Global Poverty In 2030

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Bank has predicted that Nigeria will be one of 10 countries that, in the year 2030, remain as the main contributors to global poverty. It said tha
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.