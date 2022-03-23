Flight Operations To New Routes To Provide Improved Services – DELTA

March 23, 2022 235

DELTA Airlines has said it will soon begin flight operations to new routes as part of efforts to provide improved services to its customers.

A statement made by the airline said, “Through Delta’s partnerships with Air France, KLM, and Virgin Atlantic, customers could access nearly 200 more destinations throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and India from 19 US cities.

“Customers looking for summer adventures abroad will discover plenty of inspiration in Delta’s service offerings to Europe, which include more routes and destinations in 2022, along with more opportunities to indulge in Delta’s premium cabins with 143 per cent more seats available to customers vs. summer 2021,” the statement said.

Delta’s Senior Vice President, Network Planning, Joe Esposito, was quoted as saying, “Delta has been focused on building back our network to give customers easy, convenient access to wherever they want to go, and we’re delivering on that promise with up to 74 daily flights to 21 European destinations from 10 US gateways this summer.”