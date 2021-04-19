fbpx
Fixing Roads Takes Up 60% Of Lagos’ Capital Expenditure – Sanwo-Olu

April 19, 20210218
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed that the state’s work of repairing roads makes up 55-60 percent of the state’s annual capital expenditure.

He also added that the state had 10,000 roads, describing it as a “huge work for us”, and stating that the state government was being strategic about it.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on the Sunday Politics programme aired on Channels TV on Sunday.

He said “Infrastructure in terms of roads is critical to us […] if you take Lagos West, right now we have just awarded the old Navy town road in Ojo and other notorious heavy traffic roads.

READ ALSO: ​Nigeria’s Money Printing Dispute Stir Up Fear Of Inflation

“We just handed over the Pen Cinema, we just added 31 roads in Ojokoro and Agbado Ijaiye Odo.

“Around Lagos East, we are doing similar projects at the same time, also at Lagos Central in Ikoyi, which are brand new roads with drainages everywhere. That’s what the citizens needs, we are also focusing on regional roads and also internal roads.

“Lagos has over 10,000 roads, it’s huge for us, its a work in progress but we need to be very strategic, we are looking at roads that can be used for commuting and connecting communities.

“We must continue fixing roads, it is always about 55-60% of our capital expenditure every year.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

