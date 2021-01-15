fbpx
Fix Politics Launches School Of Politics, Offers Scholarship

January 15, 2021036
Anthony Ubani the Executive Director of Fix Politics on Thursday, January 14, 2021, held a media chat on Zoom to launch the unconventional School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG).

Ubani stated that for a country to enjoy functional democracy and good governance that is vital for economic development, it must be anchored on what he described as three triangular pillars of democracy: an empowered and engaged electorate who know their rights and responsibilities as citizens; a value-based political class and reformed constitutional, electoral and political environment.

The theme of SPPG is “Preparing Nigeria’s future leaders today; Developing a new generation of disruptive thinking values-based political class.”

SPPG is a culmination of all the hardwork, selfless service and commitment of the Fix Politics Chair, members and co-chairs of the Work Study Groups and Task Teams of Fix Politics, particularly the Work Study Group2 and the communications and Media task Team.

The SPPG is an initiative of Fix Politics. It is a strategic response to the research outcomes of Dr. Oby Ezekwesili’s fellowship research at the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin, Germany.

Ezekwesili said that “Nigerians need a politic that leads to good governance. Sound policies, strong institutions and effective and efficient priority of investment in public goods and services for private sector emergence is the engine of economy.”

Applications and Scholarship

SPPG announced that applications for the school opened on January 4, 2021, so far 250 persons have applied, the application closes on January 22, 2021, and the school resumes March 1, 2021.

Fix Politics announced that it is granting all successful applicants in the first cohort an application fee waiver and a full scholarship and the application for this scholarship ends on January 22, 2021.

 

Adepeju Aina
