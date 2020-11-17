Five Years On, Zulum Orders Rehabilitation of Chibok School

November 17, 2020 24

Donates ₦11million to 83 families

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has ordered the immediate rehabilitation of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok.

Zulum gave the directive on Monday after he paid the school a visit.

The school drew both national and international attention after over 200 schoolgirls were taken hostage by members of Boko Haram on April 14, 2014.

Despite some rehabilitation work by the defunct Presidential Residential Committee on North-east Intervention (PCNI), some of the roofs had reportedly collapsed when Zulum visited the school.

The commitment by the state government to rebuild the school comes five years after former President, Goodluck Jonathan’s promise to do the same.

Former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in March 2015, paid a visit to Chibok, where she laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new school of international standards to replace the vandalised structure.

“That school, the president is determined and he promised publicly that he will have the school rebuilt. The plans are ready; they are working with engineers. In no far distance, we will be able to start work in that school; he has already approved that,” Okonjo-Iweala had said.

But Zulum said nothing was done and that the school has remained in bad shape since the day it was attacked by the insurgents.

“I hereby direct the ministry of education to deploy a team of experts to assess the entire school and come up with a design and costing so that I can approve the immediate reconstruction and remodeling of this school. We will also ensure that the school is allocated adequate teachers, already I have given a directive for recruitment of more teachers both on permanent and ad-hoc staffing that will include volunteer teachers,” Zulum said.

“Of course, before allocation of teachers, the reconstruction will involve the provision of all components of learning materials including functional laboratory for sciences. By the I return here next time, I want to see a completely different scene.”

About 106 of the girls have regained their freedom while the whereabouts of over 100 of them remains unknown.

Zulum also visited 83 families affected by Boko Haram attacks in Takulashi, a community in Chibok local government, and directed the release of N11m as social protection for them.



“What happened in Takulashi is very unfortunate, we share your pains and we all believe that nothing can equal the value of a single life. However, I will present token to support the 83 families affected,” he said.