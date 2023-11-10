Five Things Business Owners Need To Thrive In Today’s Digital World

Business owners need to adapt to the rapidly changing digital landscape to thrive in today’s world.

The importance of online advertising and search engine optimization cannot be overemphasised.

In this blog post, we have highlighted a few things business owners need to thrive online;

Strong Digital Footprint: In the digital age, having a robust online presence is essential. This includes a professional website. You also need active social media profiles. Also, remember an effective email marketing strategy. Ensure your website is mobile-friendly and optimised for search engines (SEO) to make it easy for potential customers to find you. Luckily for MSMEs, MTN recently launched the Google Thryve Ads for businesses to run social media ads. Customers get to pay with their airtime to run social media ads when they dial *460*3*3#. The bundle offers over 20GB of data, a minimum of 10 website conversions, and over 500 ad views on Google to subscribers, for as low as NGN 6,000, connecting them with a broader audience.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Use data analytics to make informed business decisions. This involves tracking website traffic, customer behaviour, and sales trends. Tools like Google Analytics and customer relationship management (CRM) systems can provide valuable insights. By analysing this data, you can refine your strategies and tailor your offerings to customer preferences.

E-commerce Integration: Whether you’re in retail or services, having an e-commerce component can significantly expand your reach. According to a Statista report, the number of users in the E-commerce market is expected to amount to 143.9m users by 2027 while user penetration will be 45.6 per cent in 2023 and expected to hit 58.7 per cent by 2027. Business owners ought to implement secure online payment options. Ensure a user-friendly online shopping experience. Additionally, consider mobile commerce, as an increasing number of customers shop using smartphones and tablets.

Digital Marketing: Engage in digital marketing to reach your target audience effectively. This encompasses strategies like content marketing, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing, and email marketing. By creating valuable and relevant content and targeting it to the right audience, you can attract and retain customers.