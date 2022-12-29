Five Talk Shows You Should Absolutely Be Watching This Season

It’s the festive season, and we can’t keep calm about it! We have something to keep you entertained without breaking the bank while you’re basking in the euphoria of the festivities, shopping for the best outfits, or searching for concerts and parties on the block.

Here are five fascinating talk shows you should totally watch this season:

OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz

When two ladies come together for chitchat and gist, you can be sure that things are about to get hot and real. The OffAir show is an informal talk where two delectable hosts, Gbemi and Toolz, spill the tea on any topic. Everything from gossip to expensive weddings, relationships, divorce, and plastic surgery. It is an endlessly entertaining and hilarious session.

If you need to relax with a hilarious talk show, do not miss the OffAir show with Gbemi and Toolz on Africa Magic Urban every Thursday at 9:30 pm.

With Chude

Every one of us has a story, and one day we will all share it, good, bad, and ugly. One show that showcases the actual uniqueness of some of our favourite celebs is the With Chude show. It is a discussion show on stories that empower and bolster the spirit, heart, and mind. It focuses on spiritual guidance, mindfulness, well-being, happiness, love, and compassion. The show will allow you to get to know some of their celebrity friends personally and get a glimpse of them outside the spotlight.

If you need to know more about some of your favourite celebrities beyond fame and money, you’ll love this show. Join the incredible host, Chude Jideonwo, on Africa Magic Urban every Sunday at 8:00 pm as he takes you on a personal journey with them.

Love Me or Leave Me

Sometimes, it takes more than love to make a relationship work. Four unhappy couples come together on the ‘Love Me or Leave Me’ show to work on their issues. Celebrity clinical psychologist Nozibusiso Nyawose takes each couple on a journey to healing in a Bootcamp format that requires them to break down critical emotional walls.

The four couples must ultimately decide whether they will stay together or separate. If you ask us, if you and your spouse are currently going through a hard patch in your relationship, this is one show you should watch every Friday at 10:00 pm on DStv ch. 173.

Talk with Toke Makinwa

Did it happen? Only Toke Makinwa can find out. Toke Makinwa captures the attention of Africa’s renowned actors, artists, DJs, and models in this tell-all reality talk show, to spill the beans on the stories behind the sensational headlines. On the show, we listen to the truth behind every rumour about our favourite celebrities, where they address their controversies and triumphs, and finally, have an opportunity to set the record straight.

In the first season, we saw the likes of DJ Zinhle, Bobrisky, Zari The Boss Lady, Nasty C, and Mutale Mwanza on the couch. Tune in to Honey TV on DStv and GOtv every Friday at 4:30 pm to catch the latest scoop.

Yes, I have HIV

This particular show comes with a lot of emotional rollercoasters. It was born out of the desire to create a safe space for people living with HIV. On the show, you will listen to heart-breaking stories from HIV patients on what it feels like living with the ailment. Nozibele “Nozi” Qamngana-Mayaba, the show’s host and an HIV patient, decided to be the voice for those who fall into that category by letting them share their experiences about HIV stigmatization. If you need a cautionary tale or a story filled with hope, then this should be on your list for the season.

Catch new episodes of the show every Sunday at 8:00 pm on Honey (DStv Ch.173)

