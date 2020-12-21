Five Leading Corporate Communications’ Professionals in West Africa

December 21, 2020 42

The corporate communications practice is an interesting but challenging one. It comes with certain dynamics and intricacies that require the practitioner to be passionate, skillful, experienced, and well-trained. Africa’s corporate communications landscape is to a good extent filled with bright minds.

Here are five of West Africa’s finest corporate communications professionals.

READ ALSO: WorldRemit Delivers USD Bank Transfers to Nigeria in Time for Christmas

Sophia Lissah

Sophia Kudjordji Lissah is a Ghanaian Corporate Communications’ expert. She started her career as a Journalist at Ghana News Agency. She also built a successful career at the British High Commission, Volta Region Community Water & Sanitation, and UT Holdings. She is currently the Chief Communications Officer at Jospong Group.

Sophia Lissah is an alumnus of the University of Ghana, University of Cumbria, and the Ghana Institute of Journalism. She holds professional membership of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations and the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

Sophia Lissah is the recipient of Ghana’s most promising Public Relations Professional award (2012), and Public Relations Personality of the year award (2019). She was listed as one of the top 20 Marketing and Communications Professionals by InstinctWave in 2019.

Tomi Ogunlesi

With over 12 years cognate experience in strategic brand building, business development and marketing, Tomi Ogunlesi has established himself as one of West Africa’s finest Corporate Communications’ expert.

The Nigerian professional has designed and implemented marketing and communication campaigns that help communicate brand value and move markets, while working for companies like Volcano Advertising, The Jupiter Drawing Room & Partners, Promisador, Bates Cosse, First Bank of Nigeria, amongst others. He is currently the Head of Corporate Communications at Interswitch Group, a position he has been occupying for over five years. Tomi Ogunlesi is a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, and the Nigerian Institute of Management.

He is a contributing writer to various marketing and communications’ publications, including BusinessDay, Brand Communication, Interbrand Worldwide’s Brand Channel, and M2 – The Journal for Marketing & Management.

Francesca Uriri

Francesca Onomarie Uriri is a Nigerian communications professional with expertise in content development, event management, perception and crisis management. She has worked with a number of companies ranging from start-ups to NGOs, and Fortune 500 companies, providing insightful ideas and implementing strategies that help build brands.

Francesca is an alumnus of the China Europe International Business School. She sits on the board of the Future Projects, organisers of the Future Awards, Africa. She is the Head of Communications at Uber, West Africa.

Esther Amba Cobbah

Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah is the Lead Communication Strategist and CEO at Strategic Communications Africa located in Ghana. The Ghanaian woman has worked at a number of organisations, including the Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation, and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

Her skillfulness in designing and implementing communication strategies that grow brands and strengthen initiatives led to her appointment as the first External Affairs Manager for the West Africa Gas Pipeline Project Consortium (consisting of Shell, Chevron, NNPC, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and the gas companies of Togo and Benin).

The University of Ghana alumnus is a recipient of a number of awards, including the Institute of Public Relations Ghana “PR Personality of the year” (2013), Marketing Woman of the Year award (2012) by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana, Media Personality of the year (2010) award, amongst others.

Esther is a member of the International Communication Association and the International Public Relations Association. Leveraging over 30 years cognate experience in the communications field, Esther Cobbah established the centre for Development and Intercultural Communication (CEDIC), an NGO that seeks to promote and facilitate development through communication.

Nkiru Olumide-Ojo

Nkiru Olumide-Ojo is a Nigerian Corporate Communications’ professional with expertise in brand marketing, market positioning, and reputation management. The Kingston University alumnus has worked on a broad range of projects and accounts, providing insightful ideas and brilliant communications strategies for a number of companies, including Airtel, Forte Oil, Virgin Nigeria, amongst others.

In 2008, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo was recognised as one of the “top 40 females under 40” by Nigerians In Diaspora Professionals (NIPRO). She was also the recipient of the best Corporate Brand Manager Award by Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria in 2017, to name but a few.

Nkiru Olumide-Ojo is currently the Regional Head of Marketing and Communications at Standard Bank Group, South and Central Africa. She is a sought-after speaker, inspiring men and women to maximise their potentials.