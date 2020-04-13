Five COVID-19 Patients Discharged from Isolation Centres in Lagos State

The Lagos State Government has discharged five more COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres, bringing to 55 the total number of successfully managed cases in the state.

Announcing this Sunday, the Incident Commander on COVID-19 in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the discharged patients include four females and one male.

He said: “With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 55 people that have been successfully managed for COVID-19 at our isolation facilities and discharged to the community

“This news, especially on this important day gives me joy and I am sure it does the same to you too.

“While we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain COVID-19, let’s continue to do the right thing. Stay at home, practice social distancing, observe the highest possible personal hygiene and report suspicious cases to the appropriate persons.”

Source: THISDAY