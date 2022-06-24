Five Big Reasons Why You Should Not Miss Brymo Live

Brymo, Nigeria’s legendary musician is set to shut down Lagos on Saturday, June 25, 2022 with what promises to be an exciting concert.

The event, which is proudly sponsored by MTN, will be held at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, and the doors open at 7pm.

Brymo is on the short list of performers who have found both critical acclaim and popular status among the current generation of Nigerian musicians, a Brymo concert will leave you with goosebumps and wanting more.

With hits like ‘Olanrewaju’, ‘Entropy’, ‘Ara’, ‘1 pound’ among others; here are five reasons why you don’t want to miss Brymo live.

A thrilling and energetic performance Brymo is well known for his astonishing energy levels during his performances. His concerts leave the audience with goosebumps and tingling sensations that last long after the concert. Who doesn’t love that? We love it!

Nostalgic throwbacks

Brymo has serious hits in his locker, hits like Ara, 1 pound, Pr*ck no get shoulder, have rocked and continue to rock Nigerian airwaves. Surely you don’t want to miss out on this concert because let’s be real, what’s better than when your favorite artist starts jamming to your favorite classics.

Making new friends

Let’s face it, Brymo is a niche artist and a once in a lifetime musician. There are fewer things better than striking a conversation with someone who’s a fan. It’s an instant click that could turn into a lifelong friendship.

Being lost in the moment

One thing we love about Brymo is how he carries the teeming crowd along with him during his performances. It’s an indescribable moment for the fans that deepens the connection between the fans and the artist.

Post-concert high

The aftermath of a Brymo concert is sensational. You’ve had fun all evening, your pulse is still racing, goosebumps all over your skin and your adrenaline is pumping. You can’t stop smiling because you’re anticipating his next concert. It’s an indescribable feeling you can’t forget.

Brymo live is an experience you don’t want to miss out on. Are you ready?