Fitness Enthusiasts Treated To Electrifying Performances At Verve Life, Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party

In a bid to continue to blaze the trail and inspire Nigerians to a lifestyle of fitness and wellness, Africa’s leading payment technology and card brand – Verve, organised the grand finale of Africa’s biggest fitness event on Saturday November 5, 2022, at Landmark Events Center, to meet the lifestyle aspirations of its customers.

Introduced in 2017, the VerveLife fitness event which is organised annually has grown into a thriving platform, attracting thousands of fitness enthusiasts from Nigeria and beyond.

According to the firm, the event is held to stimulate in Nigerians the need to keep a healthy lifestyle through fun and engaging activities.

Speaking on the Verve Life fitness event grand finale, Cherry Eromosele, Group Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Interswitch Group, said that the Verve Life initiative is a testament to the brand’s long-term commitment to fitness, wellness, and healthy living.

“We have run the VerveLife Fitness event for the past 5 years with this being the fifth edition. Each edition has been an improvement of the previous one. The events have grown bigger and better each passing year, evolving from one event in Lagos to several events across the country. This year, we had nine satellite events across Nigeria and debuted in Nairobi. Today, we are all here to witness the biggest VerveLife Fitness event yet. Just like we keep innovating on the payment solutions we provide, we will keep improving on the VerveLife events. Sustaining the event this long confirms Verve’s commitment to supporting the healthy lifestyle habits of its cardholders while also providing innovative payment solutions to our cardholders and Nigerians in general.”

This year’s grand finale featured some of Africa’s biggest musical acts, Niniola, Crayon, and the dance queen, Kaffy, alongside other Nigerian celebrity fitness experts such as Kemen, Isoken Uwaifo, Ihuoma Nwigwe, Enoyong and Trebla.

Kenyan fitness coach, Alvin Lee, and South African favourite, Queen Fitness, among others, were also in attendance to thrill fitness enthusiasts to invigorating exercises, alongside the music performances by Alternate Sound.

Apart from invigorating warm-up routines, and exciting workout sessions led by fitness experts, exciting gifts were also handed out.

Fitness apparel, healthy meal options and snacks were also made available at discounted prices for attendees who paid with their Verve cards.

Eromosele said; “Other than meeting the payments needs of our customers, this fitness event is aimed at motivating Nigerians to push themselves, work out regularly, keep fit and refuse all excuses that people often give for keeping sedentary habits.

Partners of this year’s edition include global sportswear brand, PUMA, Amstel Ultra, Techno Gym, Hygeia HMO and Aquafina.

With VerveLife, the goal is to never stop taking fitness to the next level.