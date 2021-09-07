Fitbit, Will Smith Team Up To Put Health First

September 7, 2021 107

Will Smith joins as Fitbit’s newest ambassador to launch exclusive content for social, Fitbit Premium, and upcoming YouTube Originals docuseries, “Best Shape of My Life,” centred on the physical and mental aspects of strength that define better health today.

A premium Focus

To help you rebuild and redefine your routine, Fitbit and Will Smith are partnering to develop exclusive content within Fitbit Premium, which will feature a variety of health and wellness programs that focus on both physical and mental aspects of strength that define better health today.

Through video sessions featuring Will and his training team, Premium members can join along this journey through workouts, mindfulness sessions and more with everything from HIIT and strength training, to yoga and meditation.

The first session, launching on September 27, is designed to set the tone for your day with an inspiring and approachable workout with Will and his trainers.

READ ALSO: Cape Verde vs Nigeria: Team news, Prediction, Time & Where To Watch

Not only will this content offer a peek into Will’s own journey, but they conveniently fit into your daily routine – anytime and anywhere. The program will expand over the coming months and joins the library of more than 500 workouts and mindfulness sessions already available to premium members.

Get in the “Best Shape of Your Life”

Over the past year, Will, like many of us, struggled with the lack of a regular routine, including his very public admission that he was in the “worst shape of (his) life.” Now as he’s rebuilding his regimen, he’s documented his personal journey and progress along the way.

As a Fitbit user, Will has recently been using Charge 4 to help him get in better shape and redefine his health and wellness goals, tracking everything from his calories burned, activity and exercise, and daily steps count.

Debuting later this fall on his YouTube Channel, the six-part YouTube Originals docuseries, “Best Shape Of My Life,” produced by Westbrook Media, will chronicle Will’s journey as he challenges himself to improve every aspect of his health and wellness, teaming up with special guests along the way.

Throughout the series, he’ll be using Fitbit to help him as he redefines his health and wellness goals, tracking everything from his calories burned, activity and exercise, and daily steps count, while also finding more time for mindfulness and improving his sleep.

Fitbit will be featured throughout his journey, so stay tuned to learn more and keep an eye out for how he’s using all the great new holistic health tools on his new Charge 5 as well.

You can join in on Will’s journey to better health with a Fitbit Premium membership, and be sure to follow Fitbit for even more behind-the-scenes looks in the coming months.