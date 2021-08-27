Fitbit Redefines Strength With Charge 5

August 27, 2021 146

This past year, people have endured sickness, loss, increased stress and changes with sleep, diet and exercise. As a result, people have been forced to become stronger and more resilient.

But strength has taken on a new meaning for most, and being strong in today’s world is more than what we can lift or how fast we can run. It’s also what the mind and body can handle.

As humans’ approach to strength evolves, Fitbit is introducing Fitbit Charge 5, their most advanced health and fitness tracker, to help keep a pulse on fitness, stress, heart health, sleep and overall wellbeing – all in a thinner, sleek design. With a brighter, colour touchscreen and up to seven days of battery life (varies with use), Charge 5 delivers the convenience features needed to focus on what’s most important.

And, with six months of Fitbit Premium included,people get deeper insights, actionable guidance and a range of more than 500 workouts, mindfulness and nutrition sessions to empower them to do what’s best for their bodies each day.

With Fitbit Premium’s new Daily Readiness experience, coming soon to Charge 5, as well as Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Luxe and Inspire 2 devices, people can understand if their bodies are ready for a workout or if they should prioritize recovery instead. Each morning, they receive a score based on their fitness fatigue (activity), heart rate variability (HRV) and recent sleep.

They will also get an analysis of what impacted their scores, and suggestions like a recommended target Active Zone Minutes goal, along with Premium content to help them make the best decisions for their bodies. Charge 5 also includes built-in GPS, 20 exercise modes, automatic exercise recognition and an estimate of your V02 max. Plus, with Premium, people can access more than 200 workouts from certified trainers and popular brands like Daily Burn, barre3, Obé and new high energy workouts from LES MILLS.

During 2020, a record-high 40% of adults said they experienced a lot of stress. To help people better manage stress, Charge 5 is the first tracker to include an EDA sensor, which measures the body’s response to stress through tiny changes in the sweat glands on the fingers. EDA was first launched last fall with Fitbit Sense and have found 70% of users reduced their heart rate during a two-minute EDA Scan session, showing these tools can help reduce stress.

With Charge 5, customers also get a Stress Management Score in the Fitbit app, so they can see each morning if they’re mentally ready to take on more challenges, or if they need to recharge.

With Premium, people get access to more than 300 meditation and mindfulness sessions from brands and experts, like Ten Percent Happier and Mindful Method by Deepak Chopra to help you manage your stress. We are also announcing a partnership with Calm, the #1 App for Sleep, Meditation and Relaxation, which will soon provide Premium members with access to Calm content.

The makers of the Fitbit range also prioritize heart health. Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the world’s most common heart rhythm condition, and since launching the ECG app on Sense, users have taken more than four million assessments.

The ECG app will be available soon on Charge 5, bringing a critical tool to more people at a more approachable price. Charge 5 also tracks the heart rate 24/7 and provides notifications when they are above or below their personal ranges, and while many factors can affect their heart rate, a high or low heart rate may be an indication of a heart condition that requires medical attention.

In addition to managing heart health, Charge 5 provides a holistic view of other key wellness metrics via the Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app, including breathing rate, skin temperature variation and SpO2. With Premium, you can also track long-term trends and personal ranges.

And because sleep is also critical to well-being, buyers will continue to receive industry-leading sleep tools like daily Sleep Score, Sleep Stages and SmartWake alarms. Premium members also receive a deeper analysis and guidance to improve sleep quality.

Ten percent thinner than its predecessor, Charge 5 has an aerodynamic design and is optimized for performance and engineered for a seamless fit. With a new AMOLED colour display, Charge 5 is the first tracker with an always-on display option for added convenience to see their stats or while training.

The display is also two times brighter than its predecessor making it easy to see your stats on sunny days. You can also switch up your look at any time, choosing from lightweight silicone infinity bands, breathable sport bands, plush nylon hook and loop bands. and hand-crafted premium Horween leather bands.