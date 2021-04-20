Fitbit Announces Luxe; Fashion-Forward Fitness, Wellness Tracker Designed to Support Your Holistic Health

April 20, 2021 54

Fitbit has introduced Fitbit Luxe™, a new fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker designed to help you take a more holistic approach to your health and wellness. Luxe offers the motivation and support you need to stay healthy in today’s world with everything from stress management tools to automatic activity and sleep tracking – all in an effortlessly chic bracelet design.

Luxe also gives you insights into your wellbeing through the Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app to help you identify changes, which could be caused by increased stress or fatigue. With Luxe, you’ll get a six-month trial to Fitbit Premium for added support, motivation and deeper analysis of your data. Luxe is a beautiful, sleek tracker with a color touchscreen and up to five days of battery life that is versatile for any occasion and comfortable for all day and night wear. It can be paired with a wide range of new stylish accessories, including a modern luxury bracelet from gorjana.

“Over the past year, we’ve had to think differently about our health and wellness from keeping an eye out for possible COVID-19 symptoms to managing the ongoing stress and anxiety of today’s world. Even though we are starting to see positive changes, it has never been more important to control your holistic health,” said James Park, VP, GM and Co-Founder of Fitbit. “That’s why we’ve doubled down on our efforts to introduce innovative tools and insights to support you in staying mentally well and physically active. We’ve made major technological advancements with Luxe, creating a smaller, slimmer, beautifully designed tracker packed with these advanced features – some that were previously only available with our smartwatches – and providing access to these tools to even more people around the globe.”

Understand and manage your stress for your overall wellbeing

With Luxe, Fitbit is bringing its innovative stress management tools to trackers for the first time – to support you no matter what life throws your way. Prior to the pandemic, more than one in three people globally reported that they experienced significant worry or stress. After the pandemic began, a similar survey showed that number increased to 50 percent feeling the physical and mental effects of stress. Now available with Luxe and all available heart-rate enabled devices, Fitbit’s Stress Management Score provides a daily assessment of your body’s ability to handle stress based on your activity levels, sleep and heart rate.

With Fitbit Premium, you receive a detailed breakdown of your Stress Management Score including information on your exertion, sleep patterns and responsiveness. Premium members have access to a range of workouts and nearly 200 mindfulness sessions from popular brands like Aaptiv, Aura, Breethe and Ten Percent Happier to manage stress. This includes Deepak Chopra’s Mindful Method, an exclusive wellness collection created and curated for Premium members with more than 30 sessions to make a mindfulness practice more accessible. Fitbit is introducing four new sessions to Mindful Method, focused on bringing the power of mindful awareness to many real-life situations.

“I share Fitbit’s belief that mindfulness and mental wellbeing are an important part of our holistic health, and by better managing your emotional wellbeing, it can help make a positive lasting impact on your overall health, including better sleep, improved mood and more meaningful personal relationships,” said Deepak Chopra, M.D., Pioneer of Integrative Medicine, and Founder of The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global. “For example, I regularly see my heart rate lower after doing a meditation session and over time, my heart rate variability trends have improved. The Mindful Method makes a regular mindfulness practice easy and accessible – no matter whether you are learning how to begin, or are interested in taking your mindfulness practice to the next level.”

Insightful tools to understand and manage your health and wellness

With a light, slim form factor, Luxe is designed for maximum comfort all day and night, so you can wear it to bed to better understand and manage your sleep. Sleep Score helps you better understand your sleep quality over time, and bedtime reminders can help you establish a more consistent sleep routine. Premium members can view deeper sleep analytics and some will see experiments related to expanded tools in the future, with the goal of offering you even more personalized guidance based on your sleep patterns.

Additional health tools include food, hydration and weight logging, and menstrual health tracking to help you see your trends over time, all in one place. Premium members receive access to more than 60 new pieces of nutrition content including curated healthy recipes from Fitbit and Eating Well magazine. If you are living with diabetes, the new blood glucose logging feature in the Fitbit app allows you to log your blood glucose levels so you can track how your glucose levels change throughout the day and react to your other metrics so you can better manage your holistic health. With Premium, see how often your levels fall within your target personal range to identify trends and have them integrated into the easy-to-read wellness report for a long term analysis of your data to share with your care team.

Stay motivated to reach your fitness goals

Physical activity is a key component of overall health, but for most people, COVID-19 changed exercise routines. Fitbit offers you even more ways to stay physically active with Luxe, no matter where or how you choose to workout. With 24/7 heart rate tracking that powers many of Fitbit’s health, wellness and fitness tools, you can track your daily heart rate in real-time to better measure your calorie-burn. You can also choose from 20 different on-wrist exercise modes including golf, pilates, spinning or tennis. For those who prefer running, biking or hiking outside, you can use exercise modes with connected GPS from your phone to see real-time pace and distance. With Premium, access more than 200 guided audio and video workouts to do anytime and anywhere from certified personal trainers and popular brands like Aaptiv, barre3, Daily Burn, obé and POPSUGAR.

While tracking your exercise you can gauge when to push harder or scale back with Active Zone Minutes, a personalized standard for tracking activity beyond steps that measures your time spent in each heart rate zone. This can help you track your moderate and intense activity so you can reach the weekly recommended goal of 150 Active Zone Minutes to help improve your health. For even more encouragement to reach your goals, Reminders to Move will help you stay active and reduce sedentary time, and you can unlock special activity challenges and games with Premium to make reaching your goals more fun.

Stay connected throughout your daily routine

In addition to all these amazing health and fitness features, Luxe fits seamlessly into your lifestyle with key convenience and smart features like alarms, stopwatch and timers to help you manage your day, all with up to five days of battery life. Stay connected and up-to-date with call, text and smartphone notifications that you can customize to help structure your day, like setting bedtime reminders or using a do not disturb setting when it’s time to focus. Luxe’s broad compatibility with Android and iOS phones, plus Google Fast Pair makes it easy to move without having to worry about connectivity.

An elegant wearable that feels at home on your wrist

Beyond supporting your daily wellness routine, Luxe’s breakthrough design has a soft, gentle shape inspired by the human body that sits lightly on your wrist with a jewelry-like look and feel, achieved through modern versions of traditional jewelry-making techniques. Fitbit used an innovative design process called metal injection molding, a high-tech take on traditional metal shaping, to create the high-gloss finish on Luxe’s stainless steel case that has the warmth expected of handcrafted jewelry, all while delivering a level of precision needed to enable its advanced sensor technology. The result is one of Fitbit’s most fashionable and comfortable devices yet, designed for a diverse range of wrist sizes and skin tones for 24/7 wear.

Fitbit has also partnered with Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand, gorjana, to elevate Luxe’s style even further. The gorjana for Fitbit Luxe Special Edition transforms the tracker into a beautiful piece of jewelry with the Parker Link Bracelet in soft gold stainless steel, alongside a swimproof classic silicone peony band for two looks in one.

With comfort and simplicity top of mind, Luxe is Fitbit’s thinnest touchscreen tracker to-date, with a variety of vibrant new clock faces on the first Fitbit tracker with a color screen. Luxe’s simple and intuitive swipe and tap functionality gives you easy access to your daily stats, notifications and core health and fitness features, with a sleek buttonless design.

Pricing, availability and virtual try-on for style

Luxe will be available in Nigeria this Spring and will retail for NGN 75,000 with a six-month Fitbit Premium trial (a $59.94 value). Following the six-month trial for Luxe, Premium is available for $9.99 (USD) per month or $79.99 (USD) per year in 18 languages in more than 40 countries and has nearly 1 million paid members. The gorjana for Fitbit Luxe Special Edition will be available for today for NGN 146,000 with availability in Spring.