Firstbank’s FirstGem MSMEs Loan Portal, Simple Steps On How To Apply

April 27, 2022 107

Do you have any financial challenges? Is your business need to be elevated? Then do not hesitate to apply for FirstGem Loan now before it is too late. The portal for FirstGem Loan Scheme 2022 is open.

FirstGem Fund Scheme is FirstBank’’s gender support single-digit loan for women in MSMEs to meet their working capital and asset finance needs.

Which sectors are eligible?

MSMEs in the following approved sectors can apply:

Food / Beverage Processing & Packaging Confectionaries Catering & Restaurants Transportation (Logistics) Beauty/cosmetic products Agric/Agro-Allied (retail/food value chain)

Read Also: MSMEs’ Contribution To GDP Dips By 3.5% – SMEDAN

Are customers eligible to access the FirstGem Fund?

All women-owned and led MSMEs with at least 51% female ownership in the approved sectors.

Eligible businesses must be registered with CAC.

Customers in FMCG or Fashion industry are not eligible to access the FirstGem fund

Repayment period for the loan:

The repayment period for the FirstGem loan is 12months for Working Capital and 24months for the Term Loan.

What is the applicable interest rate?

It is a single-digit loan at 9%

Can non-FirstBank customer apply?

Customers of other banks can also apply to provide their 12-month business account statement from another bank and open a Gem Business account.

Loan amount:

Minimum of N500,000, maximum of N3M

How to Apply

Download the loan application form here and visit your branch or Firstbank branches nationwide to submit and initiate your loan.

For more details: Visit FirstGem loan